Ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, Mehtaab Khan, Congress president from Jangpura, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today, February 3. The news was confirmed by AAP's Jangpura candidate Manish Sisodia. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Manish Sisodia said, "Impressed by Arvind Kejriwal's "politics of work", Congress's Vidhan Sabha Speaker from Jangpura Vidhan Sabha Mehtab Khan Raja joined Aam Aadmi Party today." Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Hooliganism and Targeting AAP Workers, Attacks CEC Rajiv Kumar on Last Day of Campaigning (Watch Video).

Mehtaab Khan, Congress president from Jangpura joins AAP ahead of Delhi elections Two days to go for high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls, Jangpura sees election rallies of Amit Shah, Manish Sisodia and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's door to door campaigns #DelhiElection2025 pic.twitter.com/kMgnklV3dM — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) February 3, 2025

