As the counting of ballots is underway for Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is all set to form government in the state. The Mizo National Front (MNF) ranks second with ten seats, while the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress lead on two and one seats, respectively. Mizoram Next CM: ZPM’s President Lalduhoma, Indira Gandhi’s Security Officer, Likely To Assume Chief Ministerial Posts.

ZPM Wins 27 Seats in Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023

#MizoramResults | Zoram People’s Movement - ZPM is set to form its government in Mizoram as it wins 27 seats, as per the Election Commission of India. Mizo National Front - MNF gets 10 seats out of 40 seats. pic.twitter.com/pRVnDcKh5M — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)