Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Friday launched an all-out attack on the Bhartiya Janta Party, alleging misuse of investigating agencies to end political opponents after the arrest of DMK minister Senthil Balaji. "BJP has realised that an impending defeat stares them in the face. To hide the failures of BJP, it is resorting to acts of cowardice and arrogance, instead of fighting its opponents politically. The coming together of opposition all over India will be the final nail in the coffin of 'autocratic' BJP," tweeted Stalin. Senthil Balaji Arrested: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Steps Up Attack on Centre Over DMK Leader's Arrest.

Stalin Launches All-Out Attack on BJP:

BJP has realised that an impending defeat stares them in the face. To hide the failures of BJP, it is resorting to acts of cowardice and arrogance, instead of fighting its opponents politically. The coming together of opposition all over India will be the final nail in the coffin… pic.twitter.com/F2abvKP8L9 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)