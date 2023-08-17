Mohammad Iqbal Doonu, the tallest man of Kashmir, who stood at a staggering height of 7.3 feet, died at 38 on the afternoon of August 13. Unfortunately, Doonu succumbed to the ravages of crippling malnutrition and breathed his last at 2 pm on Sunday at his residence. He was a resident of Ghat Redwani Payeen in Kulgam district. 'World's Oldest Man' Dies at 127: Jose Paulino Gomes, Who Was Born on August 4 in 1895, Passes Away Few Days Before His 128th Birthday.

Kashmir’s ‘Tallest Man’ Dies

