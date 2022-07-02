Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair's lawyer advocate Soutik Banerjee denied the news of the court denying bail to him. Banerjee said, "It is extremely scandalous and speaks volume of rule of law in Country that even before Judge has sat, police has leaked to media." He also said that arguments took place until lunch and the judge reserved the matter for judgment. "Shocked to see that DCP KPS Malhotra has leaked in media that our bail plea has been rejected & 14-day judicial custody granted," he said.

Check tweets:

