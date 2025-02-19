'Mohammed Shami Took Holy Dip During Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj': Yogi Adityanath's Remarks Go Viral, Akhilesh Yadav Reacts (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s claim that Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami took a holy dip at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has gone viral, sparking political controversy. Addressing the state assembly, Adityanath referenced Shami’s supposed visit, but no reports confirm the cricketer’s presence at the event. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted sharply, questioning the statement and sarcastically asking if the cricketers name has also been changed—an apparent dig at the BJP-led government’s renaming policies. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj DM Ravindra Kumar Mandhad Refutes Rumours About Extension of Mahakumbh Mela Dates (Watch Video).

Mohammed Shami Visited Mahakumbh, Says Yogi Adityanath

Akhilesh Yadav Reacts

अब क्या क्रिकेटर का भी नाम बदल दिया? — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 19, 2025

