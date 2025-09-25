In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, BJP leader and Punjabi Samaj national convener Praveen Sethi was attacked by a troop of monkeys on Saturday, September 21. CCTV footage shows Sethi returning home on his scooter when several monkeys pounced on him in Laxman Gali. Startled, he abandoned his vehicle and tried to flee, but the monkeys chased him down the lane. During the chaos, Sethi tripped, fell, and sustained injuries as the animals clawed at him. The video of the assault has gone viral, sparking anger among residents. Sethi later released a statement calling the incident part of a worsening problem in Hapur, with groups of monkeys terrorizing locals daily. He said the menace has made it unsafe for children, elderly citizens, and women to move freely in the city. Monkey Terror in Hapur: Mother and 2 Children Attacked While Riding Scooter, Chased by Monkeys in Uttar Pradesh; CCTV Video Surfaces.

BJP Leader Injured in Monkey Attack in Hapur

After stray dogs, now terror of monkeys 🐒 BJP leader & Railway Board member Praveen Sethi injured in Hapur after a monkey troop attack, caught on CCTV.@DmHapur #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/bDCKuBWqU1 — Rahul Chauhan (@journorahull) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Rahul Chauhan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

