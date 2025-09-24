In a terrifying incident, a mother and her two children were attacked by a group of monkeys while riding a scooter in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, on September 23 at around 4:20 PM. CCTV footage that surfaced on social media shows the woman losing balance as one monkey jumped on the scooter, after which more monkeys chased them. The terrified family managed to escape by rushing into a nearby house, narrowly avoiding further attacks. Monkey Terror in Singrauli: Man Suffers Spinal Fracture While Fleeing Attack, 4 Others Bitten in 1 Day as Panic Grips Area (Watch Video).

Terrifying Monkey Attack in Hapur Caught on CCTV

बंदर है.. हनुमानजी नहीं!#हापुड़ में स्कूटी पर बच्चों को लेकर जा रही मां पर बंदरों ने हमला किया. स्कूटी गिरी तो बंदरों को शिकार मिल गया. बच्चों को लेकर बेबस मां भागी तो बंदरों ने और बड़ी तादात में हमला किया एक घर में घुसकर किसी तरह मां, बच्चों ने जान बचाई pic.twitter.com/5BPjFu63Z0 — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) September 24, 2025

Mother and Children Attacked by Monkeys in Hapur

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Narendra Pratap), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)