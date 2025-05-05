A mysterious series of monkey deaths has shaken the Govardhan area in Mathura, where more than a dozen monkeys were found dead under suspicious circumstances. Locals claim that a foreign "sadhu" baba had been chasing away monkeys using an air gun. Following the allegations, the UP police detained the sadhu for questioning. Authorities have launched an investigation, with post-mortem reports of the monkeys being conducted to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing, with officials trying to uncover whether the deaths were deliberate or accidental. Mathura Shocker: Man Runs Through Blazing Holika Fire in Phalen Village, Leaves Crowd in Awe; Video Goes Viral.

Foreign "Sadhu" Detained for Killing Monkeys in Mathura

यूपी : मथुरा के गोवर्धन इलाके में दर्जनभर से ज्यादा बंदरों की रहस्यमय तरीके से मौत हो गई। स्थानीय लोगों का आरोप है कि एक विदेशी साधु बाबा अक्सर एयर गन से बंदर भगाता था। पुलिस ने विदेशी बाबा को कस्टडी में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू की। मौत की वजह जानने के लिए बंदरों का PM कराया जा रहा। pic.twitter.com/Frs5qmNPJn — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 5, 2025

UP Police Detain Sadhu Over Monkey Deaths

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)