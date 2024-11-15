In a shocking incident in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a man was stabbed to death in broad daylight while visiting his father’s grave at a local cemetery. The victim, identified as Yusuf, was attacked by a group of assailants who stabbed him 7-8 times at around 3 PM on November 15. The accused, including Shahnawaz, Shamshad, Sarfaraz, and Mohsin, have been named in the attack. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing Yusuf's family rushing him to the hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Police have arrested one suspect and are investigating the motive behind the murder, which is believed to be linked to a petty dispute. Moradabad Shocker: School Principal Shot Dead by 2 Bike-Borne Assailants, UP Police Respond After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Moradabad Man Stabbed to Death at Cemetery

UP Police Arrest 1 Suspect in Moradabad Cemetery Killing

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

