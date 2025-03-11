A shocking video from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, has surfaced on social media, showing a frail and helpless man being brutally beaten by his family. The footage captures his elder daughter striking him with a stick while the younger daughter holds his hands and his wife restrains his legs. The man passed away a few days ago. Initially, the family claimed he had died by suicide, and the police were treating it as such. However, the 12-second video only emerged after his death, prompting authorities to reconsider the case. With the disturbing visuals now viral, the police have taken cognizance of the footage and are investigating the incident from a possible murder angle. Morena Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Attending Maasi's Wedding Dies After Bullet Pierces His Chest During Celebratory Firing in Madhya Pradesh.

Daughters Beat Helpless Father With Stick

