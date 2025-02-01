The Mumbai police recently arrested a woman for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from Worli area. It is reported that the girl had gone missing while playing outside her home in Worli's Prem Nagar area. After the incident came to light, the police launched a probe and arrested the accused woman, identified as Deepali Bablu Das (40), within 12 hours of the child going missing. The police are investigating Deepali's potential involvement in similar child abduction cases and her possible connections to a larger kidnapping network. Mumbai: 4 Arrested for Kidnapping Youth Over Mobile Dispute, Demanding INR 33,000 Ransom in Malad’s Malvani.

Missing Child Rescued, Kidnapper Arrested by Police

𝕄𝕌𝕄𝔹𝔸𝕀 | A 5-year-old girl was safely recovered by the Worli Police after being kidnapped from Prem Nagar, Worli, on Tuesday. The girl was playing outside her home between 11 AM and 12 PM when she was taken. The Worli Police promptly launched an intensive search operation,… pic.twitter.com/qDWVwRxJnE — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) January 30, 2025

