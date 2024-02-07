A video shared by news agency ANI shows officials of Mumbai Airport Customs recovering 24K Rhodium-plated gold from a passenger. The 1-minute 4-second video clip shows officials recovering 24 karat Rhodium plated gold collectively weighing 386 grams that was concealed in a purse, mobile charger and hairdryer. The video shows officials breaking a mobile charger and hairdryer to recover the gold. Customs Seize Gold Worth Rs 43 Lakh at Mumbai Airport.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Officials of Mumbai Airport Customs have recovered 24K Rhodium plated gold collectively weighing 386 grams concealed in a purse, mobile charger and hairdryer pic.twitter.com/Hp3A6wz1Nl — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

