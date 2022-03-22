An Andheri magistrate court has summoned Bollywood actor Salman Khan and one of his bodyguards on April 5 in connection to a case that was filed by senior journalist named Ashok Pandey in 2019 for allegedly misbehaving with him. According to a report in the ANI, the court has summoned Salman for offences under IPC sections 504 and 506.

Salman Khan Summoned By Mumbai Court

Mumbai | Andheri Magistrate Court summons Salman Khan to appear on April 5 in a 2019 case filed by a journalist Ashok Pandey for allegedly misbehaving with him. Court has summoned the actor for offences under IPC sections 504 and 506 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

