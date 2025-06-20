Tension flared at a Croma store in Mumbai’s Bhandup West on Eid al-Adha (June 7) after an employee, Jitesh Sharma, was allegedly asked to remove his ‘Tilak’ by a senior named Rashid. A video showing the incident surfaced on Tuesday, prompting right-wing activists to storm the store, demanding an apology and disciplinary action against Rashid. They reportedly threatened the manager and urged him to maintain communal harmony. The activists also insisted on a written warning for Rashid. The viral video shows a heated exchange between the store staff and the activists. No police complaint has been filed by Sharma so far. Croma is yet to issue an official statement. Mumbai: MNS Workers Warn Bookstore Owners in Vikhroli Against Selling Hindi Textbooks, Burn Cover Page in Protest After Hindi Made 'General' 3rd Language in Maharashtra Schools (Video).

Tilak Row at Croma Store in Mumbai

Ritesh had applied a simple tilak on his forehead after visiting a temple. It was a normal part of his routine. But as per reports, Rashid told him: “You can't work here with a tilak. Remove it or leave.” The irony of the matter is that this happened on June 17th, the day of… pic.twitter.com/8yOAssltmA — Anand #IndianfromSouth (@Bharatiyan108) June 19, 2025

Right-Wing Activists Demand Apology

The confrontation escalated. The store management tried to pacify the protestors, claiming they were unaware and that action would be taken. Rashid reportedly apologized when confronted. 4/7 — Anand #IndianfromSouth (@Bharatiyan108) June 19, 2025

As it stands now, Rashid has verbally apologized. The police have not taken any action since Ritesh Sharma has not filed an official complaint. Tata Croma has not issued a statement on this matter yet. 6/7 — Anand #IndianfromSouth (@Bharatiyan108) June 19, 2025

