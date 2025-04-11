In a deeply disturbing incident from Delhi’s Kailash Nagar, a man was caught sexually assaulting stray female dogs and was later thrashed by furious locals and animal lovers before being handed over to the police. A graphic video, now viral, shows the man in the act, with another person recording it and saying, “Tera Bhai Torch dikha raha hai.” In a follow-up video, the man confesses to raping six dogs, though animal activist Renu, who confronted him, claims he assaulted 13. Renu also struck him with a bamboo stick after he made lewd remarks. The man’s clothes were torn by the crowd, and he was arrested after a complaint was filed. He is seen sitting in a police station in an image shared online. Bestiality Horror in Madhya Pradesh: Man Allegedly Has Unnatural Sex With Cow in Mandsaur, Arrested; 2nd Incident Within 24 Hours (Watch Videos).

Man Rapes Stray Dogs in Delhi (Disturbing Visuals)

