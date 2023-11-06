Mumbai Local Train Network: Western Railway Completes Trial Run on Sixth Line Between Khar and Goregaon, New Rail Track to Boost Capacity (Watch Video)

Western Railway (WR), on Monday, November 6, successfully completed the trial run on the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon station over the Mumbai Suburban section. Western Railway shared the video of the trial run on X, formerly Twitter. "WR's 6th line between Khar Road and Goregaon over Mumbai Suburban section is now commissioned. It's up and running, hitting speeds of 112 Kmph during successful trials. Brace for boosted punctuality and efficiency on the suburban rail network!" Western Railway posted on X. Mumbai Local AC Trains: Central Railway to Operate 10 New Air-Conditioned Suburban Trains on Main Line From November 6.

Mumbai Local Train Network:

