A fire broke out in an electric and hardware shop in Sakinaka Metro station in Andheri on Monday. A person lost his life in the fire. Following the information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and began the firefighting operations. The Mumbai Fire Brigade department declared it to be a Level-1 fire.

Andheri Fire

Mumbai, Maharashtra | One man died in a fire that broke out at an electronics and hardware store near Saki Naka Metro Station in Andheri (E). Five fire tenders present at the spot. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

