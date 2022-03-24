Mumbai Police on Thursday clarified that there is no input about a threat to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2012 matches that are held in the city. Reportedly, rumours about a possible terrorist attack at an IPL matches. All the necessary arrangements have been done in the view of providing security for players and IPL matches, said Mumbai Police.

Check Tweet:

Mumbai Police in a press note clarifies that there is no input about any threat for IPL 2022. All the necessary arrangements have been done in the view of providing security for players and IPL matches — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

