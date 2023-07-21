Mumbai’s Sion Circle area witnessed severe waterlogging logging on Friday due to heavy rainfall in the region. Mumbai is currently experiencing severe to very heavy rain, according to the India Meteorological Department. An orange alert has also been issued in the Maharashtra districts of Ratnagiri and Satara in addition to Mumbai. Speaking about monsoon rainfall across the state, red alerts have been issued today in the districts of Pune, Raigad, Thane, and Palghar. Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra Government Announces Closure of All Schools in Mumbai, Metropolitan Region on July 20 Due to Heavy Rainfall.

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging in Mumbai's Sion Circle

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Severe waterlogging triggered due to heavy rainfall witnessed in Sion Circle in Mumbai. Latest visuals from the area. pic.twitter.com/ZIw6fwYP9V — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

