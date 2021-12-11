Mumbai reported zero COVID-19 deaths for the second time since coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. The city recorded 256 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 7,65,110.

With a total of 17 Omicron cases in Maharashtra, also the highest in any state in the country, Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai for today and tomorrow.

BMC Celebrate Zero COVID-19 Deaths in Mumbai:

A Day of Zero COVID-19 Deaths! While #OmicronVariant is keeping us high on vigilance, we can’t contain our excitement in sharing that the city has been free of any #covid19 deaths today! Let’s keep our war and masks up against the virus on our way to recovery #MyBMCUpdates https://t.co/Fbj9AanRhf — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 11, 2021

Check COVID-19 Daily Report by BMC:

