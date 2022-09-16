The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday, September 16 informed mumbaikars about the slow traffic in the southern part of the city due to heavy rainfall since Thursday night. In its post on social media, Traffic Police said that the vehicular movement is slow on the southbound western express highway at Siba road due to heavy rain and also traffic on Eastern Express highway and J.J.Bridge due to cars breakdown. Traffic at Avtar Singh Bedi Wadibandar road as Karnak Bridge is closed.

Check Tweets Below:

In a video, an auto-rickshaw was badly damaged after a tree fell on a rickshaw in front of National College in Mumbai's Bandra.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)