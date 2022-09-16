The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday, September 16 informed mumbaikars about the slow traffic in the southern part of the city due to heavy rainfall since Thursday night. In its post on social media, Traffic Police said that the vehicular movement is slow on the southbound western express highway at Siba road due to heavy rain and also traffic on Eastern Express highway and J.J.Bridge due to cars breakdown. Traffic at Avtar Singh Bedi Wadibandar road as Karnak Bridge is closed.

Check Tweets Below:

मुसळधार पावसामुळे पश्चिम द्रुतगती महामार्ग, दक्षिणेकडे जाणाऱ्या सिबा मार्ग येथील वाहतूक संथ गतीने चालू आहे. Due to heavy rain , southbound western express highway at Siba road vehicular movement is slow .#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 16, 2022

पूर्व द्रुतगती महामार्गावर वाहन (टॅक्सी) बंद पडल्याने दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने चालू आहे. Due to vehicle (taxi)breakdown, Southbound traffic is slow at Eastern Express highway.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 16, 2022

कर्नाक पूल बंद असल्याने दक्षिण दिशेने जाणाऱ्या ,अवतार सिंग बेदी वाडीबंदर या मार्गावरील वाहतूक संथ गतीने चालू आहे. Due to the Karnak Bridge is closed, southbound, vehicular movement is slow at Avtar Singh Bedi Wadibandar road.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 16, 2022

जे. जे पूल उतरणी येथे कार बंद पडल्याने दक्षिणेकडे जाणाऱ्या मार्गावरील वाहतुकीची गती मंदावली आहे. Due to car breakdown at J.J.Bridge, southbound, vehicular movement is slow.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 16, 2022

Vehicular movement is slow at the Shankarwadi bus stop, northbound due to Jogeshwari subway work.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 16, 2022

In a video, an auto-rickshaw was badly damaged after a tree fell on a rickshaw in front of National College in Mumbai's Bandra.

