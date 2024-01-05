Several parts of Kandivali, Borivali, and Dahisar will receive low water pressure on January 9 as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to conduct the structural audit of the Borivali Hill Reservoir-II. Accordingly, the reservoir will be temporarily emptied on January 9. Following this, citizens residing in R/South (Kandivali), R/Central (Borivali), and R/North (Dahisar) wards will receive low water pressure. Maharashtra: Residents Wake Up to Dense Fog With Low Visibility in Mumbai and Thane, Pics and Videos Surface.

Mumbai Water Cut News:

Areas in R south ward which will be affected include Mahindra & Mahindra, Gundecha , Thakur Village, Samata Nagar-Sarova Complex, Taki, Kandivali (East). Areas to be impacted in R Central ward include La-Belleza and La-Vista, Borivali(East) while in R North ward Ketkipada (Part) — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) January 5, 2024

