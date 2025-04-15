Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today, April 15, addressed the media about the ongoing cement concretisation of roads in Mumbai. Eknath Shinde said that cement-concrete roads are being built everywhere, and the instructions given by them are being followed. "After May 31, there will be no road digging, and potholes will be filled. We are working to provide convenience to the people," he added. The Deputy CM also said that Mumbai will be pothole-free soon. ‘Mahayuti Government Will Fall’: NCP Leader Rohini Khadse Claims Tug-of-War Underway Between Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Mumbai Will Be Pothole-Free, Says Eknath Shinde

#WATCH Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "The instructions given by us are being followed. Cement-concrete roads are being built everywhere...After May 31, there will be no road digging and potholes will be filled. We are working to provide convenience… pic.twitter.com/TCNXfNkPzB — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2025

