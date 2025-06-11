The mother of Raj Kushwaha, one of the accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, claimed that her son is being "trapped" and can never do such a thing. She also demanded justice after his arrest in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case. "My son is not like that. He can never do something like this. He is very young and used to take care of his three sisters. He started working at Govind's office. Please save my son. I have no idea about any relationship between Sonam and Raj. My son is being trapped," she told news agency ANI. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Brother Govind Says ‘According to Evidence, She’s 100% Involved; Should Be Hanged if She Is Culprit’ (Watch Video).

‘My Son Is Being Trapped’: Raj Kushwaha’s Mother

Raj Kushwaha’s Mother Claims Innocence

