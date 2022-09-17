A bomb blast occurred at a school in West Bengal's Titagarh area on Saturday. The incident took place at around 12:00 am at Free India High School, adjacent to Titagarh Station, resulting in a portion of the building's roof being blown away. The police have reached the spot and are investigating whether someone threw the bomb from outside or it was stored on the roof. They have recovered the bomb splinters.

Check Tweet:

N 24 Parganas, WB | Bomb explodes on roof of a school in Titagarh during school hours A bomb blast happened. No one injured. Probe underway. CCTV footage to be checked, locals to be questioned. Will call forensic teams if required: Aashish Mourya, DC Central Zone Barrackpore pic.twitter.com/wApENnhR5L — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

