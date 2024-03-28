The Centre has announced eight districts and 20 police stations across five additional districts of Nagaland as 'disturbed' for a further period of six months until September 30, in accordance with the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. The ‘disturbed’ status under the AFSPA grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces in areas experiencing significant conflict. The move is seen as a measure to maintain law and order in the region. AFSPA To Be Removed From Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Armed Forces Special Powers Act To Be Completely Lifted This Year; State To Rope In Ex-Military Personnel To Train Police Force.

Armed Forces Act Extended in Nagaland

Centre extends Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in eight districts and 20 Police Stations in five other districts of Nagaland for six months with effect from April 1, 2024, declaring them as disturbed areas: MHA pic.twitter.com/O45qPjwB6O — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

