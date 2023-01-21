Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Munna Yadav's son reportedly created a ruckus at Khasdar Krida Mahotsav in Nagpur. The incident unfolded during a cricket match when Yadav's son thrashed the umpire and the organisers of the tournament. Reportedly, the BJP leader's son got into a heated argument with the umpire over a bowling issue. Soon, the argument took a violent turn. The Khasdar Krida Mahotsav has been conceptualised by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Midnight Brawl in Maharashtra: Two Drunk Men Get Into an Ugly Fight, Hit Each Other in Aurangabad, Video Goes Viral.

BJP Leader Munna Yadav’s Son Creates Ruckus:

