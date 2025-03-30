In an inconsequential clash in regards to the championship, Namdhari FC and SC Bengaluru will clash in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on March 30. The Namdhari FC vs SC Bengaluru I-League football match will be held at the Namdhari Stadium and commence at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Namdhari FC vs SC Bengaluru match live viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV Channels in India. The online viewing option of Namdhari FC vs SC Bengaluru will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Kamal Issah Scores As Real Kashmir’s Title Hopes Suffer Blow in 1–1 Draw Against Dempo SC

Namdhari FC vs SC Bengaluru I-League 2024-25 Live

