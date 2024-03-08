PM Narendra Modi on Friday, March 8, conferred social media personality Ranveer Allahabadia aka 'BeerBiceps' with the ‘Disruptor of the Year’ award at the National Creators Award 2024 at Bharat Mandapam. A video of the Prime Minister talking to Allahbadia about the importance of sleep has been shared by news agency ANI. The National Creators Award is an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, among others, as per a PIB release. National Creators Award Is a Celebration of Innovation, Creativity and Remarkable Spirit of Creator’s Community, Says PM Narendra Modi.

National Creators Award 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Disruptor of the Year award to Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/YCXrqLM70E — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

