Singer B Praak has won the prestigious National Film Award for Kesari song ‘Teri Mitti’ and honourable Vice President Venkaiah Naidu presented the award to him at the 67th National Film Awards.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Singer B Praak receives the 67th National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song 'Teri Mitti' from the film 'Kesari' by Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu and Union Minister @ianuragthakur. pic.twitter.com/1geRLJx6vL — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) October 25, 2021

