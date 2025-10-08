Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport today, October 8. Built to ease the load on the congested Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the NMIA is a blend of cutting-edge technology and striking art installations. Phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has been built for INR 19,650 crore. It is India’s largest airport project, built from scratch, under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. Along with NMIA, PM Modi will also launch multiple development projects in Mumbai. The inauguration ceremony of Navi Mumbai International Airport can be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Narendra Modi. Navi Mumbai International Airport Opening: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai Airport Today.

