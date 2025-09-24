The inauguration of the much-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport, earlier scheduled for September 30, has been postponed to October 30 following forecasts of heavy rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Konkan between September 27 and 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to inaugurate the under-construction airport at Ulwe along with the third phase of the Mumbai Metro Line 3, connecting Worli to Cuffe Parade. However, the metro launch has also been deferred and is now likely to take place on October 8. Officials cited loose soil and muck on approach roads to the airport as a major concern for visitor access during the rain spell. Developed by Adani Airports under a public-private partnership (PPP), the Navi Mumbai International Airport promises seamless connectivity, advanced baggage handling, and world-class passenger facilities, making it one of India’s most modern aviation hubs once operational. Navi Mumbai Airport Opening: Air India Announces Plan To Operate 20 Daily Flights From NMIA Ahead of September 30 Inauguration.

