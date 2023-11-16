Charred coach of New Delhi-Darbhanga Express train was removed from station with the help of engines near Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Etawah. At least eight passengers were injured as a fire broke out in the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express train near Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Wednesday evening. As many as three coaches of the train were damaged in the fire. Primarily, it seems that fire broke out due to a short circuit. Uttar Pradesh Train Fire: One Coach of New Delhi-Darbhanga Express Catches Fire Near Etawah, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

New-Delhi Darbhanga Express Train Fire

#WATCH | Etawah, Uttar Pradesh | Fire broke out in sleeper coach of New Delhi-Darbhanga superfast express train last night near Sarai Bhopat Railway Station. Latest visuals from the spot. The charred coach of the train is being removed from the station with the help of engines. pic.twitter.com/Tca5t87vsj — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

