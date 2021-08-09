Chandigarh, August 9: The Haryana government on Monday discontinued the night curfew imposed in the state till 5 am on August 23. The developemnt came a day after the Manohar Lal Khattar government extended the COVID-19 restrictions till August 23 with some relaxations. On Sunday, the state government allowed restaurants, bars, malls and gyms with 50 percent seaating capacity. Notably, coronavirus cases in the state has declined over the past few weeks. Till Sunday, there were 679 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Night curfew imposed in the state has been discontinued with immediate effect till August 23rd, 5 am: Government of Haryana pic.twitter.com/dPcwE1AXMB — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

