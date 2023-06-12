A car was reportedly crashed into the main gate of RWA Society in Noida's Sector 61 by an unknown individual on Sunday night. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media. The RWA has also registered a complaint in the matter with the local police. The authorities swung into action after the video of the incident surfaced online, and a probe was initiated. BMW Car Accident in Mumbai Video: Drunk Man Crashes Luxury Vehicle Into Truck in Juhu; One Killed, Three Injured.

Car Driver Breaks Open Society Gate in Noida

आउट ऑफ़ स्टेशन होने के कारण इसी को शिकायत मान कर कार्यवाही करने के आदेश देने की कृपा करे 🙏🏼 — GEN SECRETARY RWA Sec 61 Noida (@rwasector61) June 9, 2023

Noida Police Initiates Probe

उक्त संबंध में थाना सेक्टर-58 नोएडा पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है, अग्रिम आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)