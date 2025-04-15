A festive celebration turned tragic in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Monday evening, April 14, when a DJ vehicle came in contact with a live high-voltage electric wire during a Patua Jatra procession, leading to the death of two people and injuries to ten others. The incident took place in Hatuari village, where a diesel generator set mounted on a vehicle and used to power the DJ system accidentally touched an 11KV overhead power line. The moment of contact triggered a powerful electric shock, instantly electrifying the generator unit and those nearby. Local sources confirmed that the high-tension wire had been hanging low over the procession's route, and the vehicle’s elevated setup likely caused the fatal contact. Odisha Accident: 3 Workers Crushed to Death by Road Roller After Being Hit by Truck at Construction Site in Dhenkanal District.

2 Dead, 10 Injured in Electrocution After DJ Vehicle Comes in Contact With Wire in Odisha

#WATCH | 2 killed, 10 critical after a DJ vehicle comes in contact with 11 KV wire during a religious procession in Bhadrak #Odisha pic.twitter.com/GCaGAiN44K — OTV (@otvnews) April 15, 2025

