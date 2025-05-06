In a major scientific milestone, the ICAR–Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) in Hyderabad has developed India’s first genome-edited rice variety, named DRR Dhan 100 (Kamala). This new rice, based on the popular Samba Mahsuri variety, promises 19% higher yield, early maturity, drought tolerance, stronger stems, and better performance in low-nutrient conditions. The array was developed using CRISPR-Cas technology, which allows precise gene editing without introducing foreign DNA. As lead scientist, Dr. Satendra Kumar Mangrauthia explained, this qualifies Kamala as non-GM under Indian regulations. The development took nearly three years, including two years of multi-location trials. The team now awaits the gazette notification to begin seed distribution. While agricultural experts have hailed the move as a breakthrough, the move has also drawn criticism from the GM-Free India Coalition, which is calling for tighter regulation and withdrawal of such genome-edited crops. Despite opposition, Kamala could mark the beginning of a new era in sustainable and resilient rice farming across India. ‘India’s First Transmedia Entertainment City To Be Launched in Amaravati, Create Jobs, Attract FDI’: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

'Kamala', India's First Genome-Edited Rice Developed by ICAR–IIRR Hyderabad

India’s 1st genome-edited rice developed in Hyderabad In a landmark moment for Indian agricultural science, ICAR–Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) at Rajendranagar developed the country’s first genome-edited rice variety, DRR Dhan 100 (Kamala). Here are the key points… pic.twitter.com/DohGZeyZ31 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) May 6, 2025

