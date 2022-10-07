Former Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah showed off his dribbling skills during a football game in Srinagar. Abdullah also shared videos of him enjoying the game on Twitter. In a tweet, the Former J&K CM wrote, "For those of you not on @instagram these are the videos I’d posted there. Was fun to be at the inauguration of a new 5/7 a side football ground in Srinagar courtesy Woodlands House School." (sic) TMC MP Mahua Moitra Plays Football Wearing Saree, Shares Pictures of 'Fun Moments' From Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022

Omar Abdullah Shows Off Dribbling Skills:

For those of you not on @instagram these are the videos I’d posted there. Was fun to be at the inauguration of a new 5/7 a side football ground in Srinagar courtesy Woodlands House School. pic.twitter.com/BhbTLm61FD — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)