Wearing a saree, sneakers on her feet, and sunglasses on her eyes, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Maitra was seen football on Monday, September 19. Moitra could not hold herself from kicking the ball as she attended Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022 final. Taking to Twitter, the TMC MP shared two photos, first one shows her kicking the ball while she is a goalkeeper in the second picture. "Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. And yes, I play in a saree," Moitra captioned the post.

Check Post:

Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. And yes, I play in a saree. pic.twitter.com/BPHlb275WK — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 19, 2022

