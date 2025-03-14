A 16-year-old girl died by suicide on Thursday, March 13, after reportedly not receiving INR 4 lakh in winnings from an online gaming platform in Odisha's Rayagada. Living with her grandmother following her father's death and her mother's abandonment, the Class 10 student allegedly hanged herself in the bathroom of her home. Family members revealed that she was addicted to online gaming, often winning and losing money. Recently, they overheard her claiming to have won INR 4 lakh and threatening to take drastic action if the platform did not pay her. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. Prakriti Lamsal Suicide: KIIT's 3rd-Year B.Tech Student Advik Srivastava Arrested for Alleged Harassment Leading to Death.

Class 10 Girl Dies by Suicide Over Online Game Loss

Class 10 student from Ganapatiguda, Rayagada, allegedly ended her life after an online gaming platform failed to release Rs 4 lakh she had won. Police are investigating the matter#Odisha pic.twitter.com/oFAAmonzHi — OTV (@otvnews) March 13, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

