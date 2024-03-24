In the latest development in the Pandav Nagar rape case of a 4-year-old girl in Delhi, AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi wrote a letter to LG VK Saxena. In her letter, Delhi Minister Atishi said that she is writing to him not as a minister but as a woman who lives in Delhi. Atishi said that the rape of a four-year-old girl in Delhi's Pandav Nagar is a sign of the poor law and order situation in the national capital. "Article 239AA of the Constitution gives you the responsibility for Police and Public Order. Kindly ensure that swift and strongest possible action is taken against the perpetrators of this horrendous crime," the AAP leader stated. Delhi Minor Girl Rape Case: DCP Apoorva Gupta Dismisses Rumours That Four-Year-Old Battling for Life After Sex Assault, Says ‘She’s Alright and Under Observation of Doctors, Cousellors’ (Watch Video).

Atishi Writes Letter to LG VK Saxena

Pandav Nagar rape case | Delhi Minister Atishi writes to LG VK Saxena over the rape case of a 4-year-old girl in Pandav Nagar, Delhi. "Article 239AA of the Constitution gives you the responsibility for Police and Public Order. Kindly ensure that swift and strongest possible… pic.twitter.com/YsPjsOJcod — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

