The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology today, January 3, notified the draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP). The Ministry has also invited stakeholders to share feedback/comments on the rules. As per the draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, children below 18 years will require parents' consent to make an account on social media. "A data fiduciary shall adopt appropriate technical and organization measures to ensure that verifiable consent of the parent is obtained before the processing of any personal data of a child and shall observe due diligence," the draft of the DPDP rules stated. The draft rules also said that companies will need the government's permission to transfer personal data outside India. Digital Personal Data Protection Act: MeitY Releases Draft Rules, Says ‘Verifiable Consent of Parent Required for Data of Child’.

Children Need Parents Consent for Social Media Account

Breaking : children below 18 years will require parents consent for making an account on social media. https://t.co/rC1hbMXOBl pic.twitter.com/hdU3wYYTXc — Aseem Manchanda (@aseemmanchanda) January 3, 2025

Govt Makes Parental Consent for Children Below 18 Mandatory

Govt Hits ‘Parental Control’ Button for Kids on Social Media, IT ministry's recommendation - mandatory parental consent for children below 18 years to make social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/M1WL7NT75M — Aishwarya Paliwal (@AishPaliwal) January 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)