The US President Donald Trump-led White House launched the revamped COVID.gov website on Friday, which outlines the Wuhan, China lab leak as the true origin of COVID-19. "The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2’ publication — which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory — was prompted by Dr. [Anthony] Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally," the quote on the landing page reads. Donald Trump Administration’s Decision To Exempt Smartphones, Computers and Electronics From Reciprocal Tariffs Gives India Edge Over China, Say Industry Experts.

Trump Administration Relaunches US COVID.gov

