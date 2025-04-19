Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered their third consecutive loss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Rajat Patidar-led side is yet to win a home game this season. They have suffered defeats against the Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings (PBKS). In their home game against PBKS, the Bengaluru-based franchise suffered a five-wicket defeat in a rain-hit encounter in Bengaluru. Tim David's fighting knock went in vain as the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS chased down the 96-run target with 11 balls to spare in the match. After losing their third game in a row in Bengaluru, funny memes and jokes went viral on the Rajat Patidar-led RCB. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lose Seven Wickets For 42 Runs in IPL 2025 Match Against PBKS.

Lol!

RCB Fans Right Now

Hilarious

7 out of 7 losses for RCB (Men + Women) at Chinnaswamy 🥲#IPL2025#RCBpic.twitter.com/KUkijsxEwS — Aditya Mantry (@aditya_mantry) April 18, 2025

RCB's Form in Home and Away Games

RCB changing form between home and away games#RCBvPBKSpic.twitter.com/ADseD39wVL — Krundi (@Krundi_in) April 18, 2025

Oops

Funny Meme on RCB

RCB beat RCB by 46 runs — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)