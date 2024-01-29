Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 7th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Monday, January 29, 2024. During his speech, the latter told students, “We cannot do- switch off, pressure is gone. One must become capable of bearing any kind of pressure. They should believe that pressure keeps on building, one has to prepare oneself (to tackle it).” Referring to the Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi further said, “You all have come to that place where in the beginning all the great leaders of the world sat for two days and discussed the future of the world. Today you are in that place and you are discussing the future of India.” Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Narendra Modi Urges Parents Not To Pressurise Their Children, Asks Students Not To Underestimate Their Capabilities.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024

