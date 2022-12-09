Passport Seva Kendra in Pune has increased the Tatkaal appointments from 100 to 200 per day. Passport authorities in Pune said that the initiative to make passport appointments available at an earlier date, the Tatkaal appointments are being increased from 100 to 200 per day at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) Pune with effect from Monday, December 12, 2022. The department has also issued the list of required documents for taking appointment. Check below Tweet for the list of documents required for Tatkaal Passport appointment. Passport Verification System of Mumbai Police 'Hacked', Three Files Cleared.

Passport Seva Kendra in Pune Increases Tatkaal Appointments From 100 to 200 per Day

For Tatkaal Scheme: a. Applicants over 18 years have to submit any 3 documents listed at https://t.co/oXEnsZroaS + POA & non-ECR proof and b. Applicants below 18 years have to submit any 2 documents listed at https://t.co/s1Rb8nZBYF + POA & non-ECR proofs, as applicable. — Regional Passport Office, Pune (@rpopune) December 9, 2022

