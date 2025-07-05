In a heart-stopping incident near Digha police station in Patna, a couple narrowly escaped death after their new car plunged into the Ganga at Minar Ghat on Friday evening. Aditya Prakash and his wife, residents of Patliputra, were out for a drive when Aditya accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle rolled into the river around 6 pm. Thankfully, boatmen Rahul and Anshu, present at the ghat, acted swiftly and rescued the duo after a 45-minute operation. SDPO Dinesh Kumar Pandey praised the rescuers. The submerged car is yet to be recovered as Digha police continue the operation amid a large gathering of stunned onlookers. Jaipur Bike Stunt: Youth Performs Dangerous Tricks in Front of Police Vehicles for Social Media Reel, Fined INR 6,500 (Watch Video).

Car Plunges into River in Patna

The incident is from Digha Ghat in #Patna where the husband along with wife was driving new car to the banks of the Ganga. Suddenly the husband lost control of the car and jumped straight into the Ganga river along with the car. Boats saved duo and pulled them through window.… pic.twitter.com/B6PweJ1yJK — बिहार Bihar (@Bihar_Nawada) July 4, 2025

