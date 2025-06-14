Bihar’s first double-decker flyover, inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 11 at a cost of INR 422 crore, has already made headlines for the wrong reasons. A viral video shows a group of 4–5 children allegedly stealing nuts and bolts from the newly constructed bridge in Patna. The two-lane flyover connects several key locations and is crucial for city traffic. The video, recorded by a local man, shows the children tampering with the bridge in broad daylight before fleeing when confronted. Though the kids’ faces aren’t visible, the damage is clearly shown. The incident has sparked concerns about public property safety and lack of on-site security at critical infrastructure. Cracks on JP Ganga Setu Bridge: Newly Constructed Bihar Bridge Built Along Ganga River at Cost of INR 3,831 Crore Develops Cracks 3 Days After Inauguration (Watch Video).

Kids Steal Nuts and Bolts from Patna’s INR 422-Crore Flyover

🚨 Patna's double-decker flyover was opened on June 11, and these kids are seen removing its nuts and bolts. A Serious Safety Hazard! They don’t appear local, possibly Bangladeshi! pic.twitter.com/Hk0j3LTacm — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) June 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)