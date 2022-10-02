Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary. Gandhi is fondly remembered as Bapu or the father of the nation. Modi shared a video urging people to buy Khadi and handicraft products as a tribute to Gandhi. Gandhi Jayanti is observed on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Watch Videos:

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May be always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji. pic.twitter.com/5icVnnRwwd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/HUZyZKzjJM — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

